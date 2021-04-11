Castano was recalled from the alternate training site Sunday.

The 26-year-old didn't make Miami's Opening Day roster but will join the big-league club to close the second weekend of the season. Castano made his major-league debut last season and had a 3.03 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB over 29.2 innings for the Marlins. He could be an option to serve as a bulk reliever behind opener John Curtiss in Sunday's game against the Mets.

