Castano will be recalled to start Saturday's game against the Brewers, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Castano has made three starts this season but hasn't had much success. His 4.73 ERA could be worse, though his 5.63 FIP and 5.68 xFIP indicate that it perhaps should have been worse. He's allowed far too much contact, striking out just 8.6 percent of opposing batters. A corresponding move has not yet been announced.