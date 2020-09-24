Castano was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday.
Castano was sent down Saturday, but he'll return to the majors with four days remaining in the regular season. The southpaw has worked solely as a starter in his first taste of major-league action this year. The Marlins have their rotation set for the remainder of the regular season, so Castano will likely come out of the bullpen for the remainder of 2020.
More News
-
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Heads to alternate site•
-
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Settles for no-decision•
-
Marlins' Daniel Castano: May not start•
-
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Starting Game 2•
-
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Sent to alternate training site•
-
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Solid effort in nightcap Friday•