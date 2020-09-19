Castano allowed three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out one over 4.1 innings in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Castano made his sixth start of the season during Friday's nightcap and was relatively effective. He gave up two runs in the first inning and allowed one more run in the fifth inning prior to his removal from the game. The southpaw now has a 3.86 ERA over 23.1 innings this season, but it's unclear whether he'll make another start in 2020.