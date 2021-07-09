Castano (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.
The left-hander has been on the shelf just over a month with a left shoulder impingement, and he now won't be eligible to be activated for another month. It's unclear how long Castano is expected to be sidelined by the injury.
