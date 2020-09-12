Castano didn't factor into the decision during a 5-3 win over the Phillies in the second game of Friday's doubleheader, allowing only one unearned run on five hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out one.

The rookie left-hander continues to minimize the damage against him despite a lot of traffic on the basepaths. Castano has a 3.32 ERA through his first 19 big-league innings, but a 1.58 WHIP and 9:9 K:BB highlight the tightrope he's been walking. The Marlins have three more doubleheaders coming up in the next nine days, so Castano should get another start during that stretch.