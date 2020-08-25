Castano is starting Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
He only recorded one out in his last outing Aug. 22, so while he is starting on short rest, he is more rested than a typical starting pitcher on two days of rest. Even so, Castano should probably not be expected to go deep enough to qualify for the win.
More News
-
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Optioned after scoreless start•
-
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Records only one out•
-
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Getting starting nod Saturday•
-
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Start vs. Mets postponed•
-
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Strong effort in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Starting Saturday•