Castano is starting Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Castano will take the mound to begin Friday's nightcap after being recalled by the Marlins on Thursday. The southpaw carries a 4.11 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 15.1 innings this season.
