Castano didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Atlanta, giving up one run on four hits and two walks over six-plus innings. He struck out two.

After trading goose eggs with Max Fried for six frames, Castano came out to begin the seventh but was promptly taken deep by Marcel Ozuna and got the hook. Monte Harrison tied it up with a solo shot of his own in the eighth to prevent Castano from taking the loss. The quality start was the first of the rookie's career in only his second big-league outing, and the 25-year-old southpaw appears to be locking down a regular turn in the Marlins' beleaguered rotation. If he stays on schedule, his next start would come Thursday, at home against the Mets.