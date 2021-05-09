Castano (0-2) took the loss Saturday as the Marlins were downed 6-2 by the Brewers, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw embarrassingly gave up a solo shot to Adrian Houser in the fourth inning -- the second time this season he's been taken deep by the Milwaukee hurler. Castano has shown little sign of becoming an effective rotation option for Miami, posting a 5.19 ERA and 10:7 K:BB through 17.1 innings, but the team's lack of healthy alternatives will likely mean he gets more chances.