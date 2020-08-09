Castano (0-1) was charged with five runs (four earned) on five hits over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Mets on Saturday. He struck out four and issued one walk.

A 19th-round pick by the Cardinals in 2016, Castano was traded to Miami a few years back in the Marcell Ozuna deal. His services were needed at the major-league level after the team's COVID-19 outbreak, and while Castano did not embarrass himself, he did serve up a couple homers. His role moving forward is not entirely clear and his arm is just not electric enough to warrant much attention in fantasy leagues anyway.