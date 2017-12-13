Marlins' Daniel Castano: Traded to Marlins

Castano was traded to the Marlins along with Sandy Alcantara, Magneuris Sierra and Zac Gallen in exchange for Marcell Ozuna on Wednesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

The 23-year-old southpaw is pretty easily the worst of the four prospects headed to Miami. He was a 19th-round pick in 2016 and has not yet pitched in a full-season league. That said, he notched a 2.57 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 91 innings (14 starts) with short-season State College last year, so perhaps the Marlins' scouts found something in Castano. He should begin 2018 at Low-A.