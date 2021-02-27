Castano will get the start in the Marlins' Grapefruit League opener Sunday against the Astros, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw isn't thought to be a candidate for a rotation job for the begin the regular season, but Castano is firmly in the mix for a long relief or swingman role out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old posted a superficially strong 3.03 ERA over 29.2 innings last year in his big-league debut, but his 12:11 K:BB and 4.80 FIP offer a better reflection of his likely upside.
