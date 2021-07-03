The Marlins acquired Hess in exchange for pitching prospect Justin Sterner and cash considerations Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After not making the Rays in spring training, Hess posted a 2.81 ERA and a 37:5 K:BB in 32 innings with Triple-A Durham. Two of his 13 appearances were starts, so while the righty will likely join Miami's bullpen, he could serve as a potential spot starter at some point. Jordan Holloway was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move.