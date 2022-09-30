Fulton put up a 3.00 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB over 21 innings following his late-season promotion to Double-A Pensacola.

While his results were a bit uneven in High-A (4.07 ERA, 1.43 WHIP), Fulton still missed plenty of bats (11.1 K/9) and got wickedly unlucky with a .383 BABIP. The pendulum swung the other way in his limited Double-A sample (.175 BABIP), and when all the luck evens out, we're left with a promising 20-year-old, 6-foot-7 lefty who seems to have both the stuff and the endurance to grow into a big-league starter.