Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Agrees to terms with Marlins
Dietrich agreed to a one-year contract with the Marlins on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Dietrich reached triple digits in the hits column for the first time in his career in 2017 as he logged 464 plate appearances for the Marlins. He could approach 600 plate appearances in 2018, with everyday playing time likely in Miami's depleted lineup, but with only middling power and no speed, Dietrich's upside is capped.
