Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Benched for second straight game

Dietrich is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Dietrich will head to the bench for the second straight day, despite a right-handed pitcher (Sean Reid-Foley) taking the hill for the opposition. The Marlins haven't announced that the lefty-hitting Dietrich is dealing with any sort of his injury, but his back-to-back absences don't seemingly bode well for his chances of maintaining a full-time role in September. Dietrich has slashed .222/.279/.381 thus far in the second half, dimming the luster of his solid start to the campaign.

