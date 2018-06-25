Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Collects four hits Sunday

Dietrich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in a 8-5 win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Make that three straight games with a long ball for Dietrich, who's enjoying a terrific 2018 campaign thus far. He owns a strong .302/.354/.496 slash line with 11 homers and 37 runs scored. Just this month he's batting .392 (29-for-74) with five home runs and 10 RBI. At this point, Dietrich needs to be owned in most fantasy formats.