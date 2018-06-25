Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Collects four hits Sunday
Dietrich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in a 8-5 win over the Rockies on Sunday.
Make that three straight games with a long ball for Dietrich, who's enjoying a terrific 2018 campaign thus far. He owns a strong .302/.354/.496 slash line with 11 homers and 37 runs scored. Just this month he's batting .392 (29-for-74) with five home runs and 10 RBI. At this point, Dietrich needs to be owned in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Added to Saturday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Stationed on bench Saturday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Slugs ninth homer Friday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sits as usual against southpaw•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of lineup vs. lefty•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Leading off in series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...