Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Collects three hits against Mets
Dietrich went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the Marlins' 4-2 loss to the Mets on Monday.
Dietrich is off to a nice start as he's only gone hitless in one game through 45 at-bats and the three-hit effort against the Mets brought his average up to .311 and his OPS up to .824 on the young season. His numbers will probably move back towards his career slash line of .251/.337/.422 as the season rolls on, but for now Dietrich is providing some solid value and a consistent workload in Miami's lineup.
