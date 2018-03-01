Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Could hit leadoff
Dietrich could be the favorite to replace Dee Gordon in the leadoff spot for the Marlins, Andre C. Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
While he doesn't have anything close to Gordon's stolen-base potential, Dietrich does boast a .405 OBP in 105 career at-bats at the top of the order thanks in no small part to his ability to get hit by a pitch. The projected starting left fielder could be a sneaky source of runs if he wins the job, although the heart of the Miami batting order isn't anywhere near as potent as it was last season with Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna all in other uniforms.
