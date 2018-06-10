Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Crushes eighth homer Saturday
Dietrich went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Padres.
The left fielder got the day off Friday before making his presence felt in his return to the lineup Saturday. He clubbed a solo shot off Tyson Ross in the sixth inning to help spark a Marlins rally. Dietrich continues to post solid numbers against right-handed pitching, hitting .292 with a .790 OPS over 171 at-bats.
