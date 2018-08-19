Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Day off Sunday

Dietrich is not starting Sunday against Washington, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Dietrich's new first base position will be occupied by J.T. Realmuto, who will get a break from catching but remain in the lineup. Dietrich has started eight of 10 games at first since Justin Bour was shipped to Philadelphia, but expect him to continue to sit in favor of Realmuto occasionally.

More News
Our Latest Stories