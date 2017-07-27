Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Drives in five runs Wednesday

Dietrich went 2-for-5 with a double, five RBI and two runs in Wednesday's 22-10 win over the Rangers.

From top to bottom, the Marlins' hitters battered the Rangers' pitching staff all night, but perhaps no performance was more of anomaly than Dietrich's. Though he's receiving regular starts at third base with Martin Prado (knee) back on the disabled list, Dietrich had failed to collect a single RBI in his last 15 games before delivering a two-run single in the fourth inning. The 28-year-old has shown some offensive aptitude in past seasons, but with his batting line sitting at an underwhelming .231/.305/.360 for the season, Dietrich has more work to do before becoming a dependable lineup cog in deeper mixed leagues.