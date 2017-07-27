Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Drives in five runs Wednesday
Dietrich went 2-for-5 with a double, five RBI and two runs in Wednesday's 22-10 win over the Rangers.
From top to bottom, the Marlins' hitters battered the Rangers' pitching staff all night, but perhaps no performance was more of anomaly than Dietrich's. Though he's receiving regular starts at third base with Martin Prado (knee) back on the disabled list, Dietrich had failed to collect a single RBI in his last 15 games before delivering a two-run single in the fourth inning. The 28-year-old has shown some offensive aptitude in past seasons, but with his batting line sitting at an underwhelming .231/.305/.360 for the season, Dietrich has more work to do before becoming a dependable lineup cog in deeper mixed leagues.
More News
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...