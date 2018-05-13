Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Drives in three in Saturday's loss
Dietrich went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Braves.
His bases-loaded rocket to the wall in left-center field in the fifth inning just eluded Ender Inciarte's glove and gave Dietrich his third double in his last five games. The 28-year-old has a sub-par .247/.290/.363 slash line on the season to go along with three homers and 13 RBI in 38 games, but at the moment the Marlins have no better option to handle duties in left field, providing Dietrich with regular at-bats if not regular production.
