Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Enters Wednesday's lineup
Dietrich was added to Wednesday's lineup in place of J.T. Realmuto, who was scratched due to his wrist injury, according to Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald.
Dietrich was set to get the day off with the Marlins taking on left-hander Robbie Ray, but someone needed to be added to the lineup in Realmuto's place, and manager Don Mattingly elected to go with Dietrich at first base over fellow first baseman and lefty Justin Bour. Dietrich will hit fifth in the Marlins' revised batting order.
More News
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Collects four hits Sunday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Added to Saturday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Stationed on bench Saturday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Slugs ninth homer Friday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sits as usual against southpaw•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...