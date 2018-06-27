Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Enters Wednesday's lineup

Dietrich was added to Wednesday's lineup in place of J.T. Realmuto, who was scratched due to his wrist injury, according to Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald.

Dietrich was set to get the day off with the Marlins taking on left-hander Robbie Ray, but someone needed to be added to the lineup in Realmuto's place, and manager Don Mattingly elected to go with Dietrich at first base over fellow first baseman and lefty Justin Bour. Dietrich will hit fifth in the Marlins' revised batting order.