Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Escapes serious injury after HBP
Dietrich was removed from Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch for the second time, but he came away with nothing but bruises, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The first plunking occurred in the first inning, when a Jeremy Hellickson curveball caught him on the back of the right hip. The second HBP -- on an inside fastball from Matt Grace -- initially appeared to be of more serious concern, as the ball grazed his right forearm before catching him just above the left wrist, but Dietrich appeared to be OK after the game and was removed only as a precaution. The Marlins' Opening Day left fielder has enjoyed a strong spring, slashing .370/.444/.574 with four homers in 19 games, and his ability to draw contact in the batter's box -- he's been hit by a pitch at least 10 times in each of the last four seasons despite not being a full-time starter -- gives his fantasy value an extra boost in OBP leagues.
