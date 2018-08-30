Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Goes deep in loss

Dietrich went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.

Dietrich put the Marlins up 1-0 in the second inning with his solo shot off David Price, though an 11-run seventh inning from the Red Sox would ultimately prove to be the difference in this one. While the 29-year-old is slumping a bit in August (.230 batting average), he's still in the midst of a career-best season, slashing .268/.332/.431 with 16 homers through 127 games.

