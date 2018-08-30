Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Goes deep in loss
Dietrich went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.
Dietrich put the Marlins up 1-0 in the second inning with his solo shot off David Price, though an 11-run seventh inning from the Red Sox would ultimately prove to be the difference in this one. While the 29-year-old is slumping a bit in August (.230 batting average), he's still in the midst of a career-best season, slashing .268/.332/.431 with 16 homers through 127 games.
More News
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Day off Sunday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sits for second game•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: To see time at first base•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Launches homer vs. Philadelphia•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Headed to bench Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....