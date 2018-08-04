Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Headed to bench Saturday

Dietrich is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Dietrich will take his second game off of the Marlins' last four tilts, despite going 3-for-8 at the dish over the last two nights. Isaac Galloway will make his first MLB start in Dietrich's place Saturday, while Dietrich will aim to rejoin the lineup Sunday.

