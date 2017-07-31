Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Heads to bench Monday
Dietrich is not in the lineup Monday against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Dietrich will get the day off after going 0-for-7 over his last two starts. Mike Aviles will start at the hot corner in his place.
