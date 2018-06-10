Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Heads to bench Sunday
Dietrich is not in the lineup Sunday against the Padres, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Dietrich is slashing a spectacular .484/.500/.839 over his past eight starts but will be given the afternoon off against lefty Clayton Richard and the Padres. Cameron Maybin will man left field in his stead.
More News
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Crushes eighth homer Saturday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sits against left-hander•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Two hits in win•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Three hits in Friday's loss•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of Monday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...