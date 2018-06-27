Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Heads to bench Wednesday
Dietrich is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Dietrich has been on a tear over his last six games, hitting .542 with three homers and a 1.602 OPS. He'll head to the bench in favor of Cameron Maybin on Wednesday.
More News
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Enters Wednesday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Collects four hits Sunday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Added to Saturday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Stationed on bench Saturday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Slugs ninth homer Friday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sits as usual against southpaw•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...