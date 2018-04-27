Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Hits bench Friday

Dietrich is not in the lineup Friday against the Rockies, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Dietrich had been the Marlins' primary left fielder to start the season, but he has just a .233 batting average to show for it. With Martin Prado returning from the disabled list, the veteran will take over at third base, thus bumping Brian Anderson into an outfield role. This means that Dietrich may see a decrease in playing time moving forward, though his vast positional versatility might be able to keep in the lineup more often than the typical reserve one-position player.