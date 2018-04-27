Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Hits bench Friday
Dietrich is not in the lineup Friday against the Rockies, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Dietrich had been the Marlins' primary left fielder to start the season, but he has just a .233 batting average to show for it. With Martin Prado returning from the disabled list, the veteran will take over at third base, thus bumping Brian Anderson into an outfield role. This means that Dietrich may see a decrease in playing time moving forward, though his vast positional versatility might be able to keep in the lineup more often than the typical reserve one-position player.
More News
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Swats second homer Saturday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Thriving in leadoff spot•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Collects three hits against Mets•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Plants homer Saturday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Two hits in Opening Day loss•
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?