Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Hits two doubles in Friday's win

Dietrich went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Reds.

That's now three straight games with two hits including at least one extra-base knock for Dietrich, who's added five runs and eight RBI to his ledger during the sudden hot streak. Martin Prado (knee) could make it back into action in September, but Dietrich figures to have third base all to himself until then.