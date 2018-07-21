Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Homers twice vs. Rays

Dietrich went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's victory over Tampa Bay.

Dietrich delivered a solo blast in the third inning, followed by a three-run homer in the seventh to give his team the lead. He continues to put together an impressive season, as he's hitting .293 with 13 homers and 36 RBI over 94 games.

