Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Launches fourth homer this spring
Dietrich went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and a three-run home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
He now has four home runs in 16 games this spring to go along with an impressive .342 (13-for-38) batting average. Dietrich has flashed some power upside at times in the minors during his career -- most recently in 2014, when he went yard seven times in 21 games for Triple-A New Orleans -- but he's never been able to sustain it in the majors, so take this spring performance with a large grain of salt. Still, he'll be getting regular at-bats in left field for a Marlins club that figures to be starved for offense, and if he has unlocked some potential in his swing a 20-HR campaign isn't out of the question for the 28-year-old.
