Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Launches homer vs. Philadelphia

Dietrich went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.

Dietrich blasted a two-run homer in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to one. Prior to Sunday's matchup, he hadn't homered since July 20, and he finished July with just five extra-base knocks and six RBI through 25 games. Despite this, he's batting .280 with a .797 OPS in 108 games this season.

