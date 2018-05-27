Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Leading off again Sunday

Dietrich will start in left field and man the leadoff spot Sunday against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Dietrich will handle table-setting duties for the third time in four games and likely for the foreseeable future -- at least against right-handed pitching -- after Martin Prado (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday. With a 3.3 percent walk rate, .307 on-base percentage and one stolen base on the season, Dietrich doesn't possess the skill set most teams value in leadoff men, but his place atop the order should nonetheless boost his run-scoring opportunities.