Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Leading off in series finale

Dietrich will start in left field and serve as the Marlins' leadoff hitter Thursday against the Giants, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Dietrich has led off on 22 other occasions for the Marlins this season, but Thursday's assignment is just his second turn atop the order in the last 13 games. Since the Marlins are resting their typical No. 3 hitter, J.T. Realmuto, in the series finale, it appears manager Don Mattingly may have only moved Starlin Castro out of his normal leadoff spot in order to get another impact right-handed bat in the three hole. Expect Dietrich to move down in the order against right-handed pitching when the team has all of its regulars in the lineup.