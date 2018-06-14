Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Leading off in series finale
Dietrich will start in left field and serve as the Marlins' leadoff hitter Thursday against the Giants, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Dietrich has led off on 22 other occasions for the Marlins this season, but Thursday's assignment is just his second turn atop the order in the last 13 games. Since the Marlins are resting their typical No. 3 hitter, J.T. Realmuto, in the series finale, it appears manager Don Mattingly may have only moved Starlin Castro out of his normal leadoff spot in order to get another impact right-handed bat in the three hole. Expect Dietrich to move down in the order against right-handed pitching when the team has all of its regulars in the lineup.
More News
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Not in lineup Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sticks on bench Monday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Crushes eighth homer Saturday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sits against left-hander•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Two hits in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...