Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Not in Friday's lineup

Dietrich is out of the lineup versus the Pirates on Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Dietrich will retreat to the bench following three straight starts as Peter O'Brien gets the nod at first base for the series opener. Dating back to the All-Star break, Dietrich is hitting just .215/.284/.378 with 11 extra-base hits in 39 games.

