Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Not in lineup Wednesday
Dietrich is not starting Wednesday against the Giants, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Dietrich will sit for the third time in four games, with all three absences coming against left-handed starters. Dietrich is hitting a solid .285/.335/.457 on the season, while Maybin has struggled to a .224/.302/.303 line overall, but Maybin has enjoyed more success against southpaws, so this platoon will likely continue.
