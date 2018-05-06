Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Not in Sunday lineup

Dietrich is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

Dietrich has been etched in as the left fielder for back-to-back games, and has made 25 starts there in 32 opportunities this season. It's been a slow roll offensively, however, as Dietrich sports just a .623 OPS, which would mark a career-low. He'll get a day off Sunday despite collecting a base hit in each of his last two games, giving way to Cameron Maybin.