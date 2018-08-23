Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Not in Thursday's lineup

Dietrich is out of the lineup versus the Braves on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Dietrich will head to the bench for the series opener after going 1-for-5 with a double and one RBI against the Yankees in Wednesday's victory. In his place, Miguel Rojas will man first base while JT Riddle gets a start at shortstop.

