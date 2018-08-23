Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Not in Thursday's lineup
Dietrich is out of the lineup versus the Braves on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Dietrich will head to the bench for the series opener after going 1-for-5 with a double and one RBI against the Yankees in Wednesday's victory. In his place, Miguel Rojas will man first base while JT Riddle gets a start at shortstop.
More News
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Day off Sunday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sits for second game•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: To see time at first base•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Launches homer vs. Philadelphia•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Headed to bench Saturday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Situated on bench Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...