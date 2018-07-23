Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Not starting Monday

Dietrich is not in the lineup Monday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

It's the time of year where players are often held out while trade discussions are underway, and Dietrich is a veteran with a solid bat who could interest many teams, though there have been no reports that a trade is imminent. Yadiel Rivera will get the nod in left field for the first time this season.

