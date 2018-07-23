Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Not starting Monday
Dietrich is not in the lineup Monday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
It's the time of year where players are often held out while trade discussions are underway, and Dietrich is a veteran with a solid bat who could interest many teams, though there have been no reports that a trade is imminent. Yadiel Rivera will get the nod in left field for the first time this season.
More News
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Homers twice vs. Rays•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Sitting out series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...