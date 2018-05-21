Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out against lefty Monday
Dietrich is out of the lineup Monday against the Mets, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
With a lefty in Jason Vargas toeing the rubber for the opposition, Dietrich will take his usual seat on the bench while Cameron Maybin picks up a start in left field, hitting sixth.
