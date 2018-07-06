Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of Friday's lineup
Dietrich is not in the lineup against Washington on Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Dietrich will take a seat after going 2-for-5 with a walk and three runs scored during Thursday's loss. In his place, Garrett Cooper will join the starting lineup in left field after being activated from the DL (wrist).
