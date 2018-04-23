Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of lineup Monday
Dietrich is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Dietrich will head to the bench for the first time all season after starting each of the Marlins' first 21 games of the season. The 28-year-old is holding his own as the team's leadoff man, hitting .250/.303/.348 with two homers, six RBI and nine runs scored through 99 plate appearances. The Marlins will trot out an outfield of Cameron Maybin (left), Lewis Brinson (center) and JB Shuck (right) in his stead, while Miguel Rojas will occupy the leadoff spot.
