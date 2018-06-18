Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of lineup vs. lefty
Dietrich is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
As per usual, Dietrich will head to the bench with a lefty in Andrew Suarez toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his stead, Cameron Maybin will pick up a start in left field, hitting fifth.
