Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of lineup Wednesday

Dietrich is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Dietrich will take a seat on the pine after going 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI during Tuesday's loss. In his stead, Cameron Maybin will start in left field and bat sixth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories