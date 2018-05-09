Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of lineup Wednesday
Dietrich is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Dietrich will take a seat on the pine after going 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI during Tuesday's loss. In his stead, Cameron Maybin will start in left field and bat sixth.
More News
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Swats third homer Saturday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Hits bench Friday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Swats second homer Saturday•
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...