Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of Monday's lineup

Dietrich is out of Monday's lineup against the Padres, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins are loading the lineup with right-handed hitters, with Cameron Maybin starting in left field and hitting fifth against lefty Eric Lauer. Dietrich is hitting .251/.309/.397 with five home runs and one stolen base in 179 at-bats this season.

