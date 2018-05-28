Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of Monday's lineup
Dietrich is out of Monday's lineup against the Padres, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
The Marlins are loading the lineup with right-handed hitters, with Cameron Maybin starting in left field and hitting fifth against lefty Eric Lauer. Dietrich is hitting .251/.309/.397 with five home runs and one stolen base in 179 at-bats this season.
