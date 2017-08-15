Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Dietrich is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Giants, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Full-time duty has not agreed with Dietrich, as he is hitting .243/.324/.397 with seven home runs in 340 plate appearances while Martin Prado has been sidelined for much of the season. Despite taking a seat in this game, Dietrich should continue to get the start most days at third base. Mike Aviles is starting at the hot corner and hitting sixth.
