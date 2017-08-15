Play

Marlins' Derek Dietrich: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Dietrich is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Giants, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Full-time duty has not agreed with Dietrich, as he is hitting .243/.324/.397 with seven home runs in 340 plate appearances while Martin Prado has been sidelined for much of the season. Despite taking a seat in this game, Dietrich should continue to get the start most days at third base. Mike Aviles is starting at the hot corner and hitting sixth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast